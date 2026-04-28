CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $47.50

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $45.50 to $47.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of CSX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.34.

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CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 656,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,569,737. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,165.80. This represents a 20.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $3,740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 165,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,882,876.28. This trade represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 405,828 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company's stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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