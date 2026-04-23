CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 14723358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CSX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. CSX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,901,165.80. This trade represents a 20.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $1,215,774.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,123 shares of company stock worth $7,454,854. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 207,454 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of CSX by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 71,918 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 425,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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