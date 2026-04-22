CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. CSX's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

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CSX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,723,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,543,055. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CSX's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,614.10. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $3,740,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 165,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,882,876.28. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,996 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,831 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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