CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.97 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.66.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$152.92 million during the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities analysts predict that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust's payout ratio is 52.56%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust's portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

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