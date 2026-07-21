CTS (CTS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CTS to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $143.4280 million for the quarter. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. CTS has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. CTS's payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CTS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 19.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in CTS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CTS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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