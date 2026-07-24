CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBE. Barclays upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $47.00 price target on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.42.

Get CubeSmart alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CubeSmart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CubeSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CubeSmart wasn't on the list.

While CubeSmart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here