CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Moderate Buy Rating

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $47.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Up 3.9%

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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