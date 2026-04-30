Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.8346) per share and revenue of $3.6670 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,742 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $165,327.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,236.16. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacquelyn L. Sumer sold 3,742 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $50,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,617.80. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,359 in the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,723 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,069 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

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