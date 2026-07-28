Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $8.5030 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,436. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CPIX is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland's strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company's flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

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