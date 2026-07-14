Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the specialty pharmaceutical company on Friday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPIX stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPIX

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CPIX is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland's strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company's flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

Further Reading

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