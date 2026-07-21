Curbline Properties (CURB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0409 per share and revenue of $56.8080 million for the quarter. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curbline Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is presently 219.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock worth $309,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 562,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 269,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 262,778 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.67.

View Our Latest Report on CURB

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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