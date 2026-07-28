Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.51. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CURB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curbline Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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