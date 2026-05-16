CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CuriosityStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

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CuriosityStream News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CuriosityStream this week:

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.82. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.26%.The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. This is an increase from CuriosityStream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CuriosityStream's dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,190 shares of the company's stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company's stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 408,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,056 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 116,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,082 shares of the company's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company's stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 482,360 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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