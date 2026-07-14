Currys (LON:CURY) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 210 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 168 to GBX 184 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Currys to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 165 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 178.50.

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Currys Price Performance

CURY opened at GBX 160.30 on Tuesday. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 106 and a 1 year high of GBX 169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.16.

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 13.40 EPS for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Currys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Currys

Here are the key news stories impacting Currys this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The headlines center on NBA chatter around LeBron James potentially joining the Warriors, Stephen Curry’s comments on the team’s future, and Draymond Green’s remarks. This is sports-related media noise and not a business update for Currys plc. Warriors’ True Feelings on LeBron James Pursuit Revealed After Curry, Green Push

The headlines center on NBA chatter around LeBron James potentially joining the Warriors, Stephen Curry’s comments on the team’s future, and Draymond Green’s remarks. This is sports-related media noise and not a business update for Currys plc. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles discuss Stephen Curry’s golf appearances, American Century Championship results, and his father Dell Curry’s comments about the Warriors’ championship window. None of these appear related to Currys plc fundamentals, earnings, or operations. Stephen Curry’s Father Dell Says Warriors Need LeBron James as Championship Window Shrinks

Additional articles discuss Stephen Curry’s golf appearances, American Century Championship results, and his father Dell Curry’s comments about the Warriors’ championship window. None of these appear related to Currys plc fundamentals, earnings, or operations. Neutral Sentiment: One item is a recipe article about coconut chicken curry, which has no apparent relevance to Currys plc’s stock performance. Quick Coconut Chicken Curry Recipe With Rice

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives.

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