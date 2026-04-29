Curtiss-Wright (CW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $865.2280 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $333.33 and a 1 year high of $748.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $677.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.11, for a total transaction of $149,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,856.02. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total transaction of $102,388.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,854,674.70. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,533,791. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $671,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,688 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,169.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $224,108,000 after purchasing an additional 400,047 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,523 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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