CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.

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CVR Partners Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UAN stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $132.55. 141,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CVR Partners has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,823 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAN. Wall Street Zen lowered CVR Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CVR Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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