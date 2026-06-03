CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.68.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on CVS Health to $108 from $102 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for the shares. Article Title

Truist raised its price target on CVS Health to $108 from $102 and kept a rating, signaling continued upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: CVS was highlighted by Zacks as a strong value stock and a name attracting investor attention, which can reinforce bullish sentiment around the shares. Article Title

CVS was highlighted by Zacks as a strong value stock and a name attracting investor attention, which can reinforce bullish sentiment around the shares. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health is leveraging AI in pharmacy dispensing, suggesting efficiency gains and a push to improve operations over time. Article Title

CVS Health is leveraging AI in pharmacy dispensing, suggesting efficiency gains and a push to improve operations over time. Neutral Sentiment: CVS published a company update about helping seniors navigate digital-first health care, which is positive for its brand but not likely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

CVS published a company update about helping seniors navigate digital-first health care, which is positive for its brand but not likely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted CVS is attracting investor attention and compared its dividend profile with UnitedHealth, but this was largely discussion-oriented rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary noted CVS is attracting investor attention and compared its dividend profile with UnitedHealth, but this was largely discussion-oriented rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CVS faces a lawsuit alleging it pocketed $250 million in drug savings meant for uninsured patients, adding legal and reputational overhang. Article Title

CVS faces a lawsuit alleging it pocketed $250 million in drug savings meant for uninsured patients, adding legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it won back CVS Health’s support on GLP-1 access, reversing Novo Nordisk’s advantage; the headline is more about Lilly, but it suggests CVS is still central to intense pricing and access battles in weight-loss drugs. Article Title

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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