CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.3750.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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