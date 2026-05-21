CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Director Sells $187,345,164.10 in Stock

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Larry Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Larry Robbins sold 1,018,000 shares of CVS Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $95,508,760.00.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. 6,478,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,289. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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