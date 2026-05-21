CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Director Sells $95,508,760.00 in Stock

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) Director Larry Robbins sold 1,018,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $95,508,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,195,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $487,419,387.02. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10.

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CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,289. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 88,301 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 98,269 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,741 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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