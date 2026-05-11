CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

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CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

CVS stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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