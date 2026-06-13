CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

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CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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