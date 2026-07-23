CVS Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 117,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 461% compared to the average daily volume of 20,922 call options.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 201.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here