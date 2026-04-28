CVS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 28,507 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 19,826 call options.

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CVS Health Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. 4,255,178 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,386. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market reaction tied to stronger earnings outlook and Medicare Advantage tailwinds: renewed investor optimism follows CVS’s reiterated 2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($7.00–$7.20), a raised 2025 outlook and a mid‑teens adjusted EPS CAGR target through 2028; a favorable CMS CY‑2027 Medicare Advantage payment update (≈2.48% net average increase) is a positive read‑through for Aetna margins. CVS rises as investors focus on earnings outlook and Medicare Advantage tailwinds

Market reaction tied to stronger earnings outlook and Medicare Advantage tailwinds: renewed investor optimism follows CVS’s reiterated 2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($7.00–$7.20), a raised 2025 outlook and a mid‑teens adjusted EPS CAGR target through 2028; a favorable CMS CY‑2027 Medicare Advantage payment update (≈2.48% net average increase) is a positive read‑through for Aetna margins. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call option buying: traders purchased ~28,507 calls (a ~44% jump vs. typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside into near‑term trading. (Options volume report — market data)

Unusually large call option buying: traders purchased ~28,507 calls (a ~44% jump vs. typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside into near‑term trading. (Options volume report — market data) Positive Sentiment: Analyst/inst. positioning and price targets supportive: recent institutional buys and a median analyst 6‑month target near $95 (Quiver summary) provide a positive technical/psychological backdrop for the stock. QuiverQuant coverage (analyst/inst. notes)

Analyst/inst. positioning and price targets supportive: recent institutional buys and a median analyst 6‑month target near $95 (Quiver summary) provide a positive technical/psychological backdrop for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth and CVS standardize prior‑authorization rules — could lower friction and administrative cost over time, but the immediate earnings impact is limited and benefits depend on implementation detail. UnitedHealth, CVS standardize prior authorization rules

UnitedHealth and CVS standardize prior‑authorization rules — could lower friction and administrative cost over time, but the immediate earnings impact is limited and benefits depend on implementation detail. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate recognition in AI (Stevie Awards) highlights execution on enterprise AI and CX initiatives — positive for long‑term ops efficiency and differentiation but unlikely to be a near‑term earnings catalyst. CVS Health Wins Gold in Enterprise AI

Corporate recognition in AI (Stevie Awards) highlights execution on enterprise AI and CX initiatives — positive for long‑term ops efficiency and differentiation but unlikely to be a near‑term earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed‑signal commentary: some pieces note recent price momentum and mixed signals across segments (insurance vs. retail/PBM), which could temper upside for investors focused on valuation risk vs. growth assumptions. Assessing CVS Health (CVS) Valuation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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