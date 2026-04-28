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Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Cyrela Brazil Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — CYRBY opened at $4.96 after closing at $5.40 and last traded at $4.96 on a volume of 5,766 shares.
  • The stock trades below both its 50‑day ($5.57) and 200‑day ($5.77) moving averages and shows a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a low trailing PE of 5.23 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.63.
  • Recent results: the company reported $0.29 EPS on $599 million in quarterly revenue, with a net margin of 21.39% and return on equity of 18.88%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.96. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 5,766 shares.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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