Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.96. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 5,766 shares.

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Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

Further Reading

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