Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($1.64) per share and revenue of $8.4810 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 734,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,431. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Sung Lee sold 4,935 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $306,710.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,414,943.05. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,608,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,722.80. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,790. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 527.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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