Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
OS Therapies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • D. Boral Capital reiterated a Buy rating on OS Therapies (OSTX) and set a $20 price target.
  • Shares trade around $1.63 with a market cap of $64.4M and the company remains unprofitable (last quarter EPS -$0.41; analysts forecast -$0.52 for the year).
  • Multiple institutional investors — including CM Management, Geode Capital, Millennium Management and Two Sigma — have recently increased or initiated positions, indicating rising institutional interest.
  • Five stocks we like better than OS Therapies.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.98. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OS Therapies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OS Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of OS Therapies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the period.

About OS Therapies

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OS Therapies Right Now?

Before you consider OS Therapies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OS Therapies wasn't on the list.

While OS Therapies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
From Altimetry (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines