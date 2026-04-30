D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX)

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

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OS Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.98. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OS Therapies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OS Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of OS Therapies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the period.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

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