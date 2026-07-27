D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 0.7% - Time to Buy?

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS - Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 162,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 113,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

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D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 338.17% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

Institutional Trading of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company's stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

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