D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 7.4% - Here's Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 16,633,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 31,325,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

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Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,448.36. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,588,658.01. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,586 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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