D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 20.4% - Time to Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 20.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 48,169,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 30,392,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

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More D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 20.4%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 328,752 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $9,106,430.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,966,114. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,772 shares of company stock worth $35,737,111. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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