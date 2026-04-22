D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 3.8% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.13. 33,756,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 30,328,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

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More D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia catalyst: Nvidia’s quantum‑AI launch sparked a broad sector rally that materially boosted QBTS earlier in the week, drawing new investor attention and momentum. Read More.

Nvidia catalyst: Nvidia’s quantum‑AI launch sparked a broad sector rally that materially boosted QBTS earlier in the week, drawing new investor attention and momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains constructive: multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views and median price targets sit well above current levels, which supports longer‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst backdrop remains constructive: multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views and median price targets sit well above current levels, which supports longer‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage: Northland Securities initiated coverage with a market‑perform / $22 target — a cautious, near‑term view that may temper some of the rally’s momentum. Read More.

New coverage: Northland Securities initiated coverage with a market‑perform / $22 target — a cautious, near‑term view that may temper some of the rally’s momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail commentary frames current weakness as a potential buying opportunity for patient investors; useful for sentiment but not a firm catalyst. Read More.

Retail commentary frames current weakness as a potential buying opportunity for patient investors; useful for sentiment but not a firm catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market‑wide/NYSE volatility also cited by commentators as a contributor to short‑term swings rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market‑wide/NYSE volatility also cited by commentators as a contributor to short‑term swings rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and resale overhang: analysts point to post‑rally profit‑taking and a potential psychological overhang from ~10.43M registered resale shares tied to the Quantum Circuits deal, which can weigh on near‑term liquidity and sentiment. Read More.

Profit‑taking and resale overhang: analysts point to post‑rally profit‑taking and a potential psychological overhang from ~10.43M registered resale shares tied to the Quantum Circuits deal, which can weigh on near‑term liquidity and sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale reported: VP Sophie Ames sold 3,070 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — small in size but adds to a recent pattern of insider selling that some investors monitor. Read More.

Insider sale reported: VP Sophie Ames sold 3,070 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — small in size but adds to a recent pattern of insider selling that some investors monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest: higher short positioning magnifies intraday moves and can deepen pullbacks when profit‑taking occurs. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.53.

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D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.78.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at $25,588,658.01. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,778 shares in the company, valued at $489,448.36. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $574,571. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $754,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 55,814 shares of the company's stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 6.9% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Further Reading

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