DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSD. Stephens reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $214.75.

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Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.14. The company had a trading volume of 188,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,227. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $149.79 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.08 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 322.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Simpson Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Simpson Manufacturing this week:

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

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