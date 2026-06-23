DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock's current price.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.85.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $307.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Accenture's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,264,675 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,583,462,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,471,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,687,867,000 after buying an additional 343,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,656,436 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,922,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,693,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,869,199,000 after purchasing an additional 546,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

More Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture expanded its fiscal 2026 share repurchase authorization, which signals ongoing capital returns to shareholders and may help support the stock. Accenture Expands 2026 Share Repurchase Authorization Program

Accenture expanded its fiscal 2026 share repurchase authorization, which signals ongoing capital returns to shareholders and may help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Accenture continues to win AI- and cloud-related work, including collaborations with INFRONEER, Unilever, Adobe, and Omnicom, suggesting its longer-term transformation strategy is still gaining traction. INFRONEER Teams with Accenture...

Accenture continues to win AI- and cloud-related work, including collaborations with INFRONEER, Unilever, Adobe, and Omnicom, suggesting its longer-term transformation strategy is still gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the sell-off may be overdone and that Accenture could recover in fiscal 2027 if bookings stabilize and AI investments convert into revenue growth.

Some commentary suggests the sell-off may be overdone and that Accenture could recover in fiscal 2027 if bookings stabilize and AI investments convert into revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being hit by a sharp post-earnings selloff after Accenture reported weaker-than-expected bookings and reduced investor confidence in fiscal 2027 visibility.

The stock is being hit by a sharp post-earnings selloff after Accenture reported weaker-than-expected bookings and reduced investor confidence in fiscal 2027 visibility. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street has turned more cautious, with multiple firms cutting price targets after the earnings report, which adds to near-term pressure on the shares.

Wall Street has turned more cautious, with multiple firms cutting price targets after the earnings report, which adds to near-term pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Management said delayed services deals and Middle East disruption are weighing on the near-term outlook, keeping concerns elevated around revenue momentum.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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