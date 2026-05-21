DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.63.

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Timken Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 458,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Timken has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at $24,225,429.70. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,817 shares of company stock valued at $8,230,960. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Timken

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Timken hosted an Investor Day and said it aims to accelerate profitable growth, expand margins, and drive shareholder value through its 2028 strategy and financial targets. Timken Details Strategy and Announces 2028 Financial Targets at Investor Day

Timken hosted an Investor Day and said it aims to accelerate profitable growth, expand margins, and drive shareholder value through its 2028 strategy and financial targets. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Timken’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.03 from $5.84, matching the consensus and suggesting stable near-term earnings.

Zacks Research raised Timken’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.03 from $5.84, matching the consensus and suggesting stable near-term earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted longer-term EPS forecasts, including FY2027 to $6.69, FY2028 to $7.27, and higher estimates for multiple 2027 quarters, signaling improving earnings expectations.

The firm also lifted longer-term EPS forecasts, including FY2027 to $6.69, FY2028 to $7.27, and higher estimates for multiple 2027 quarters, signaling improving earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha slideshow on Timken’s Analyst/Investor Day added more attention to the company’s strategic update, but it did not provide new fundamental information. The Timken Company (TKR) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow

A Seeking Alpha slideshow on Timken’s Analyst/Investor Day added more attention to the company’s strategic update, but it did not provide new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.50 from $1.51, a minor near-term downgrade that may partly offset the more optimistic longer-term revisions.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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