DA Davidson Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.50.

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Nordson Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.92. 246,378 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,023. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $274.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $191.99 and a fifty-two week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

More Nordson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nordson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nordson posted record fiscal Q2 sales of about $741 million , with organic growth and currency tailwinds helping results. Nordson Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

Nordson posted record fiscal Q2 sales of about , with organic growth and currency tailwinds helping results. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.86 beat Wall Street estimates of $2.82 , while revenue also came in above expectations, reinforcing the earnings beat. Nordson (NDSN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS of beat Wall Street estimates of , while revenue also came in above expectations, reinforcing the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, pointing to continued momentum in sales and profitability, which investors typically view as a bullish signal. Nordson Delivers Record Q2 Results, Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, pointing to continued momentum in sales and profitability, which investors typically view as a bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Nordson’s updated guidance was mixed relative to consensus in places, with Q3 EPS and revenue outlooks broadly in line to slightly below estimates, but the stronger annual outlook appears to matter more for sentiment.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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