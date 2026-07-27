DA Davidson Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the company's current price.

EFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.25.

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Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EFSI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.23. 8,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,477. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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