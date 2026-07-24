Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 1,183.6% in July

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 191,579 shares, an increase of 1,183.6% from the June 30th total of 14,925 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,992. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.17. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. Daiichi Sankyo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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