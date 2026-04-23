Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTRUY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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