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Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Daimler Truck logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have assigned Daimler Truck an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from eight brokerages, with a breakdown of 1 sell, 2 holds, 4 buys and 1 strong buy.
  • Recent analyst activity includes a downgrade from Zacks (strong-buy to hold) and an upgrade from DZ Bank (hold to strong-buy), while Citigroup and Deutsche Bank reiterated buys and Goldman Sachs remained neutral.
  • Shares opened at $25.61, trading above the 50-day ($24.72) and 200-day ($22.96) moving averages and close to the 52-week high of $26.45.
  • Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck.

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTRUY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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