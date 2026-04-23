Daiwa Securities Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company's previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.53.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

NFLX stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,704 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Netflix by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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