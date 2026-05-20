Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Expectations for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $490.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.99. 416,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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