Dakota Gold FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by HC Wainwright

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dakota Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dakota Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dakota Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.44.

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Dakota Gold Price Performance

Dakota Gold stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. Dakota Gold has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dakota Gold

In other news, Director Todd J. Kenner bought 17,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $100,357.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,357.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer S. Grafton sold 15,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $86,241.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $803,753.60. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 120.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company's stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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