Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading Up 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.7460. 207,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,623,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dakota Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dakota Gold from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dakota Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DC

Dakota Gold Trading Up 7.3%

The company has a market cap of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Kenner bought 17,921 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,357.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,357.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer S. Grafton sold 15,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $86,241.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 144,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $803,753.60. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 87.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,091 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 96.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,909 shares of the company's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company's stock.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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