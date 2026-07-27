Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dana from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Dana from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. Dana has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Dana had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Dana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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