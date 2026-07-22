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Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Dana logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dana Incorporated declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on August 28 to shareholders of record on August 7. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.8%.
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered, with a 26.1% payout ratio and analysts expecting Dana to earn enough next year to support the $0.48 annual dividend.
  • Dana recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share, missing analyst estimates of $0.32, while revenue came in at $1.87 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Dana has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE DAN opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Dana has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Dana had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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