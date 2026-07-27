Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.9130.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Danaher by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $83,895,000 after buying an additional 74,301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,029,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $154,377,000 after acquiring an additional 463,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.76. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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