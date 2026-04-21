Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-8.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $180.03 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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