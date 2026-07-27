Danaos (DAC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $258.2670 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Danaos had a net margin of 49.85% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

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Danaos Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DAC opened at $139.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. Danaos has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Danaos's dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAC. Fearnley Fonds raised Danaos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Danaos from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Danaos by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company's core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

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