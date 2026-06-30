Daniel Allen Gold Sells 800,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $27,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,701,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,388,414.30. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40.

On Friday, June 26th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 625,783 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $21,276,622.00.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 6,160,114 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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