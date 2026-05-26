Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen Sells 277 Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,812.20. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 101 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $10,846.39.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 365 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $36,182.45.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $96,681.00.

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CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.8%

CVLT traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $108.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.77. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

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Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker's stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 22,133.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 610,098 shares of the software maker's stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker's stock worth $148,414,000 after purchasing an additional 452,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 14,047.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 381,982 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 379,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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