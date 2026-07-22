Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Danske Bank Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.61. Danske Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Danske Bank will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region's largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank's ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

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